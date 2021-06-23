BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting this afternoon that left two people dead and another injured.

Police say the shooting happened at about 1:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Rotary Street. That is between the Montgomery Zoo and Lower Wetumpka Road.

Police say two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police have released no other information.

These are the 38th and 39th homicides in the city this year, according to police.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.