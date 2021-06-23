Claudette’s Tornado Tally Reaches 7 Across 4 States

by Alabama News Network Staff

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (AP) – Thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Claudette produced at least seven confirmed tornadoes across the South. National Weather Service surveyors have confirmed three tornadoes in Mississippi, two in Alabama, and one each in Georgia and North Carolina, all occurring Saturday or Sunday.

The most noteworthy twister was the one that struck East Brewton, Alabama, on Saturday. That storm had estimated top winds of 127 mph The storm stayed on the ground for 22 miles across southwest Alabama, destroying many mobile homes and damaging businesses and a high school. In southwest Georgia, a tornado stretched for 30 miles, causing mostly tree damage.

