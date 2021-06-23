Colorado Company Locating Graphite Plant in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A Colorado company plans to open a processing plant for east Alabama that will produce a key component needed to build batteries for electric vehicles and other applications.

The Alabama governor’s office says Westwater Resources of Centennial, Colorado, plans to open the factory in Coosa County.

An announcement says 100 new jobs will be created with an initial investment of at least $80 million. Graphite is needed to make batteries like those used in cars. The factory should begin operating by the end of 2022.

