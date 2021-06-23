Crimestoppers Offering $1,000 Reward for Information December 2020 Disappearance of Talledega Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Talladega police are continuing the search 19-year-old missing man Stacey Lynch. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 to help those efforts.

Police say Lynch went missing from the Knoxville Homes Apartments area in Talladega on December 22, 2020. They haven’t been able to determine the location in which he was traveling.

Lynch is 5-foot, 7-inches, weighs 130lbs, has brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos.

Police ask that anyone with information on his disappearance call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP and you could receive an $1,000 reward.