Crimestoppers Offering $2,500 Reward for Information in 2019 Phenix City Capital Murder Investigtion

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2019 Capital Murder investigation.

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, around 10:00 am, Phenix City police received a “shots fired” call. Officer arrived in the area of the 2400 building of Greenleaf Apartments. At the scene, officers located a deceased man sitting in the driver seat of a silver vehicle. Police determined the man died from multiple gun shot wounds. They later identified the man as 24-year-old Airreyon Trice.

An investigation determined Trice and an unidentified man got into an altercation before the shooting. The man was not on the scene when police arrived.

Trice was a Correctional Officer Supervisor with the State of Georgia Department of Corrections. His mother stated ““Airreyon was my joy. Everybody that knows me or him knows that he was my joy. He was not only my son; he was my best friend and I miss him so much. He was 24 years old; he had just moved out starting his life. We just want to know what happened.”

If you have any information on this murder, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to an $2,500 reward.