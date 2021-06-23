Express Job Fair at Eastdale Mall

by Carrington Cole

All across Alabama, businesses are desperately seeking workers.

Wednesday morning, Express Jobs Teamed up with Eastdale Mall to host a job fair.

The job fair was free to the public and had volunteers help people with their applications.

Some of the businesses that participated were Wind Creek Casino, Servpro, and many more.

The job fair took place around the skating rink Wednesday morning.

If you were unable to attend the Express Job Fair, you can still apply online to the company websites.