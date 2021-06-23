Mainly Dry Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: The front has pushed down to the Gulf Coast, and any storms today will be confined to South Alabama. Highs today will be near 90°. The front will wash out and that will allow moisture levels to increase tomorrow, allowing for scattered showers and storms to return to much of the area, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s. Expect more of the same for Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Highers moisture levels means the weekend will feature scattered to numerous showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Most of the activity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. The days will be partly sunny, while nights will be mostly fair. Highs this weekend will be on either side of 90°.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change in the weather pattern as we continue through the final days of June and head into July. The days will feature partly sunny and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Also, it will remain muggy, so during the afternoon and evening hours showers and storms will be showing up on the radar across the Alabama landscape.

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands remain disorganized. Development of this system is unlikely as it moves west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds by Thursday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent. The next name up on the list…Danny.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan