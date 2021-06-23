Manufacturing Hiring Event in Wetumpka

by Carrington Cole

Another job fair was held in Alabama on Wednesday, but this one was in the City of Wetumpka.

Just like in Montgomery, the city of Wetumpka is desperately seeking workers.

Central Alabama Works partnered with Wetumpka to host a manufacturing job fair in the city’s Civic Center.

The job fair included numerous positions with various skill levels.

The hiring event also had representatives of the businesses to assist applicants in the hiring process.

Hyundai Transformers and Neptune Technology were among the many companies that were hiring on Wednesday.

If you were unable to attend the job fair Wednesday, a virtual job fair is available on June 24th and 25th.

If you could not attend the virtual job fair, another hiring event will be held in Tallassee sometime next week.

Call Central Alabama Works if you have any more questions about a job fair coming to your area: (334) 313-8093.