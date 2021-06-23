Online Job Ads Up 130% in May 2021 Compared to May 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows that as of May 2021, the yearly total of online job ads is 89,105, up 130% from May 2020. The dramatic increase reflects the shutdown period during the COVID-19 pandemic. The monthly total of online job ads for May 2021 is up 4.8% with 24,794 new online ads.

The five occupations with the most online job ads continue to be for registered nurses, retail salespersons, sales representatives, customer service representatives, and truck drivers with 14,317 ads placed for those occupations in May.

The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, and other sources, such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites.

Eleven percent of job ads have salaries of $75,000 and above; 13% have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 20% have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 56% have salaries of $35,000 or under.

The top three employers posting ads in May were: UAB Health System (1,200), the University of Alabama at Birmingham (805), and the University of South Alabama (597). These were followed by St. Vincent’s Health System (593), Encompass Heath (567), Lowe’s (515), Southeast Alabama Medical Center (456), Huntsville Hospital (447), Dollar General (447), and Baptist Health (433) to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.

Insurance Sales Agents are the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. The median annual salary is advertised as $50,234 with 25% earning more than $66,190. Typically, this occupation requires a four-year bachelor’s degree, but some do not. Employees in this occupation usually need several years of work-related experience, on-the-job training, and/or vocational training. In Alabama, this occupation is in very high demand with 5,550 new ads.