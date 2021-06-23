Rain Chances Increasing Again

by Shane Butler



A very familiar weather pattern will maintain itself over us for the next several days. Temps will start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s while afternoon temps manage upper 80s to lower 90s. The daytime heating will lead to those typical afternoon showers and storms. They usually come with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Outside the storms activity, it’s typical summertime conditions. Looking into early next week, our rain chances do increase as more moisture surges into the state. This should give us a better coverage of rain and storms going into the middle of the week.