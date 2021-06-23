Selma Alabama’s Brown Chapel AME Church Hosted Groundbreaking Ceremony For Restoration

by Ja Nai Wright

One of the most historic churches in Selma is being restored. Brown Chapel AME, kicked off the project with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

The church is known for being a historical site in Selma, Alabama, it housed key moments in the civil rights movement, and was at the epicenter of one of the most gripping events that took place in Selma known as Bloody Sunday. Church members and other officials gathered outside of the church to announce that the restoration of the church will now begin.

Governor Ivey was also in attendance showing support for the historical church.

There have been several attempts in the past to restore the brown chapel but not one on a large scale such as this one.. The church receiving $1.3 million for the project. Congresswoman Terri Sewell reflected on how much the church has impacted the lives of not only the people in Selma, but the entire United States.

“if these amazing bricks could talk, they would tell you of ordinary Americans, right here in Alabama, achieving extraordinary social change.” Sewell