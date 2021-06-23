Suspect Steals Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Tobacco Products in Multi-Gas Station Burglary Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspect in multiple burglaries throughout Autauga County.

On June 16, around 2:55am, an unknown suspect robbed the CITGO gas station located at 1610 Hwy 31 N, Prattville. An unknown suspect dressed in dark clothing threw a car jack through the front window. The suspect then entered and stole several hundred dollars’ worth of tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene traveling northbound towards County Road 85.

Two days later, on June 18, a robbery occurred at the Texaco gas station/ STAR Package Store located on Highway 31 N in Prattville. A suspect fitting the same description as the suspect in the robbery on June 16 threw a car jack through the window of the store. The suspect then entered and stole several hundred dollars’ worth of tobacco products. Upon leaving the business the suspect fled South down US Hwy 31 N.

1/7 Suspect_006 (4)

2/7 Suspect_007 (2)

3/7 Suspect_008 (3)

4/7 Suspect_002 (36)

5/7 Suspect_003 (25)



6/7 Suspect_004 (15)

7/7 Suspect_005 (6)













Detectives say the suspect may be involved in several other burglaries throughout the River Region.

Call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP if you have any information.