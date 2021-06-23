Troy University Professor Creates Free Virtual Film Festival for High School, College Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Associate Professor of Design at TROY University has created a free virtual, one-day film festival open to all Alabama high school and college students who are interested in learning more about filmmaking and animation.

YellowHammer Film Fest, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 31, has a full line up of guest speakers and events. YellowHammer Film Fest was made possible by an Alabama Humanities Alliance major grant and matching monies from TROY University.

According to festival Director Chris Stagl, the concept behind YellowHammer Film Festival is to provide an enriching and interactive experience for high school and college students which will consist of virtual workshops, critiques, a keynote speaker, a student exhibition, and an awards ceremony.

“We’re looking forward to engaging the students who join us online with a look into the world of filmmaking from a perspective of arts and humanities. I think the students that enter the festival’s competition will be ecstatic to see their work screened for all of the participants, speakers and judges,” Stagl said. “With the help of the AHA and Troy University we hope that the YellowHammer Film Festival can make a long-lasting impact in the community and state of Alabama.”

Additional information about the event, including how to enter the competition, festival registration, and guest speaker bios, can be found at https://www. yellowhammerfilmfest.com/.