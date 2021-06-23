Two Teens Charged with Murder of Man Found Dead on Woodley Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation.

On Wednesday, June 16, authorities discovered a body along the side Woodley Road in the 8800 block. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Brandon Todd. Police determined he died from gunshot wounds.

An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Johnson, 18, and Stefon Moye, 18, both of Montgomery. Both suspects face Murder charges. Police placed them in Mac Sim Butler Detention Facility.

This case is an active investigation but we will continue to update you as information becomes available.

*No mugshot available for Michael Johnson*