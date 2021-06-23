What Are the Differences Between Pikes Peak and NASCAR?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Drivers from all over the world will take part in the Race to the Clouds on Sunday, June 27.

Bahakel Sports, a division of our parent company, will stream the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb live on Alabamanews.net.

While many race fans in Alabama are familiar with NASCAR by watching races at the Talladega Superspeedway, there are some key difference between those races and the one at Pikes Peak.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is unlike any other race. It’s man — or woman — and their machine versus a mountain, not other drivers.

Unlike NASCAR, there are no laps at Pikes Peak, just a dangerous climb up the side of “America’s mountain” racing toward the clouds.

“They start one car at a time with an interval, and the clock starts on that car, and its a matter of seeing how quick you can make it up to the top,” driver Johan Schwartz told WCCB reporter Morgan Fogarty. He is one of 16 rookies in this year’s race.

“I believe it’s one minute, maybe two minute intervals, then the next car will go and so forth,” he said.

A lot of places along the course don’t have guardrails. Drivers also have to handle altitude changes, from over 9,000 feet at the starting line to more than 14,000 feet at the finish,

There have been a number of records set over the years on the 12.42 mile course, including Romain Dumas who set a new course record in 2018, finishing in just under eight minutes.

This year, there are 60 entries in six divisions, everything from major factory-backed drivers. to grassroots drivers.

You can watch the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb LIVE on https://www.alabamanews.net/sports/pikes-peak and on the Alabama News Network mobile app Sunday, June 27th, starting at 8:00 AM CDT!