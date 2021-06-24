Alabama AG: Lee County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Two Felonies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced this afternoon that Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pleaded guilty to two felonies: perjury in the first degree and the use of his public office for personal gain.

Hughes was being tried before specially-appointed Lee County Circuit Judge Pamela Baschab. His guilty plea came on the second day of testimony.

Hughes will be sentenced at a later date.

Under the plea agreement, Hughes has agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts, split to serve ten months in jail. Additionally, Hughes will be required to pay back the Lee County District Attorney’s Fund $14,000 in legal fees related to the use of his public office for personal gain and to pay restitution to a Chambers County business related to a dismissed charge.

While Hughes previously had been suspended from office as a result of his indictment, the court’s acceptance of his plea of guilty caused his removal from office as a matter of law.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recused himself from involvement in the prosecution of Brandon Hughes due to Marshall’s service alongside Hughes in the Alabama District Attorney’s Association.