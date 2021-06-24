Alabama AG: Lee County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Two Felonies
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced this afternoon that Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pleaded guilty to two felonies: perjury in the first degree and the use of his public office for personal gain.
Hughes was being tried before specially-appointed Lee County Circuit Judge Pamela Baschab. His guilty plea came on the second day of testimony.
Hughes will be sentenced at a later date.
Under the plea agreement, Hughes has agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts, split to serve ten months in jail. Additionally, Hughes will be required to pay back the Lee County District Attorney’s Fund $14,000 in legal fees related to the use of his public office for personal gain and to pay restitution to a Chambers County business related to a dismissed charge.
While Hughes previously had been suspended from office as a result of his indictment, the court’s acceptance of his plea of guilty caused his removal from office as a matter of law.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recused himself from involvement in the prosecution of Brandon Hughes due to Marshall’s service alongside Hughes in the Alabama District Attorney’s Association.