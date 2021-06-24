Colorado Springs: Home of Breathtaking Views and Pikes Peak

Alabama News Network and Bahakel Sports, a division of our parent company, will be bringing you the 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb live on Sunday, June 27. We wanted to take time to show you more about the area around Pikes Peak, which is in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

There are breathtaking views everywhere you look in Colorado Springs. The city sits right at the base of the Rocky Mountains and one of the nation’s most famous landmarks, Pikes Peak.

There are plenty of things to do in Colorado Springs. From hiking, biking, and running in a place where the weather is great year-round to visiting the Manitou Incline which goes up nearly 2,000 feet in less than a mile. The Garden of the Gods is another Colorado Springs “must-see” with a 1,300-acre park that has sandstone rock formations and the Cog Railway that goes up the side of Pikes Peak.

Colorado Springs has over 60 attractions including a zoo, countless parks, and a new 10,000 seat professional soccer stadium that just opened.

The Olympic Training Center has been headquartered in Colorado Springs for more than 40 years, giving it the name “Olympic City USA.” The nation’s only Olympic and paralympic museum opened in the area last year.

Known as “The Springs”, the city has been named the most desirable city in America to live for the last 3 years.

The legendary Broadmoor Resort located in Colorado Springs is known to have sitting presidents stay there regularly as well as celebrities.

The Springs is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. It’s known for being an affordable place to live and for its clean air.

Pikes Peak is said to have inspired the iconic song “America The Beautiful.”

