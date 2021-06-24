Montgomery Police Launch Homicide, Death Investigations Following Rotary Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of Car’Terius Brown, 18, of Montgomery and a Death Investigation following the shooting death of Damana Perry, Jr., 17, of Montgomery.

On Wednesday, June 23, around 1:40pm, Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Rotary Street due to receiving calls of several people shot. At the scene, police located Brown and Perry, Jr. wwith fatal gunshot wounds and pronounced them dead at the scene. An additional two males suffering injuries in the shooting as well. One adult male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound while the other male sustained a non-life threatening wound. Medics transported both men to a local hospital.

No additional information is available for release as this is an ongoing investigation.