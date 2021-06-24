Montgomery Police Searching for Person of Interest in Attempted Murder Investigation

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a suspect in an Attempted Murder investigation. Police say Sean White was assaulted on Wednesday, April 21, around 10:30pm, at the Rich’s Car Wash. The car wash is located in the 100 block of Perry Hill Road.

The person of interest seen in surveillance footage is seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black/white Nike shoes. Montgomery police are seeking identity of this suspect.

Call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP to leave a tip.

 

