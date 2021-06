MPD: Woman Seriously Injured in Hatton Avenue Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched an investigation into a shooting. The shooting occurred Thursday, June 24, around 11 am, in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue.

After arrival to the scene, police located an adult female victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery police released no other details as this is an ongoing investigation.