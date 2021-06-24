New Variants, Vaccinated Children, and More: The latest on Coronavirus in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff, Jerome Jones

Alabama health officials say they feel good about coronavirus numbers in Alabama, but there is still progress to be made.

Children down to 12 years old can now be vaccinated, this as new variants pose a threat to public health.

The latest numbers in Alabama show vast improvement over the worst days of the pandemic.

Right now, new cases and hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since the pandemic began.

Alabama Department of Public Health reports an average of 150 to 250 new cases per day.

That’s down from 5000 on the worst days of the pandemic in Alabama.

Hospitalizations are also down to less than 150 people in hospitals with COVID-19.

About 32% of Alabama is fully vaccinated, that’s about 1.5 million people.

Children down to 12 years old are also eligible to be vaccinated with Phizer’s vaccine.

“I’m a mother of an 11 year old, and I really wish vaccines were available for him this summer, but I am really looking forward to getting him vaccinated this fall as he goes back to school,” said Christina Dixon.

Although vaccines are widely available, Dr. Scott Harris of ADPH says the potential for an outbreak remains.

“As long as we have pockets of unvaccinated folks, wether its a workplace or a school or some big social event, we’re going to be at risk for outbreaks,” said Harris.

Vaccine hesitancy remains and issue in Alabama.

The state is second to last in vaccination rates, only beating Mississippi.