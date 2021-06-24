Road Sign Thieves Cause Safety Concerns in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Road sign thefts — have been an on-going issue in Lowndes County for the last few years. Now county officials are looking to put a stop to it.

Bill Tippett says stolen street signs — have him concerned about his safety — and the safety of his neighbors.

He says the slightest delay in getting medical attention — could mean the difference between life and death.

He says the signs have been stolen and replaced several times — over the past few years.

“They used to take the sign,” said Tippett.

“And now they take the whole pole and everything. Stop signs and everything.”

Lowndes County Commissioner Robert Harris says the county is working to put an end to the thefts.

“We try to put them there to make sure that everybody can get to their destination, and they’ll know where they’re going as well — and to get there safely,” he said.

County officials are considering the use of video cameras — to try and catch the thieves.