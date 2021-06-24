Routine Summer Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT & HUMID, RANDOM AFTERNOON STORMS: Moisture levels are on the rise, so randomly scattered showers and storms will return to the radar as they pop-up across the Alabama landscape today and tomorrow. These are possible at anytime, but most of the activity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. For most of us, the days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with hot and humid conditions as highs range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, which are near or just below seasonal norms.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For both Saturday and Sunday, not much change on the the forecast with showers and storms possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The days will be partly sunny, while nights will be mostly fair. Highs this weekend will continue to hold in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern doesn’t change much as we head through the final days of June and head into July. The days will feature partly sunny and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s, which are a few degrees below average for this time of year. Also, it will remain muggy, so during the afternoon and evening hours showers and storms will be showing up on the radar across the Alabama landscape. Also, some model data suggest we could see higher rain chances by the middle of next week, with more numerous showers and storms likely. Stay tuned…

IN THE TROPICS: Two features the NHC is monitoring in the Tropical Atlantic.

1. Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity continues to the east of a small area of low pressure located about 200 miles east of Barbados. Increasing upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph. This disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds when it moves across the Lesser Antilles on Friday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa later today. Although ocean temperatures are still relatively cool over the tropical Atlantic Ocean and are only marginally conducive for development, a small tropical depression could form by early next week while moving westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

The next names up on the list are Danny and Elsa.

Have an amazing Thursday!!!

Ryan