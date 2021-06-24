Selma Police Investigate a Pair of Shootings

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two people are hurt in a pair of shootings in Selma earlier this week.

A man and a woman were shot in two separate incidents Tuesday — in the Queen City.

The first shooting happened at around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon — near the intersection of Third Avenue and Church Street.

Police say 33 year old Donte Carter of Selma was found shot several times.

Carter was taken to a Birmingham hospital.

The second shooting happened at Selma Square Apartments.

Authorities say two women got into a dispute Tuesday night.

Then one woman — shot the other woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators — call Selma police at (334) 874-2125.

Or Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP.