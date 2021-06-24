Summertime Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer settle over us and little change is expected over the next several days. Temps will continue to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Morning lows will hover around 70 degrees. The chance for any showers or storms will be greater during the afternoon hours. Pop up showers and storms are possible just about each afternoon. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning strikes. Where storms don’t occur, you can expect hot and muggy conditions to prevail. If you’ve lived here long enough, you know what this familiar weather pattern is all about. Take it easy out there in this heat.