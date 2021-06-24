Suspect Identified in Bath and Body Works Felony Theft, Prattville Police Seek Identify of Second Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are investigating a shoplifting that occurred at Bath and Body Works.

On June 19, around 5:00pm, two females entered the store, located in the 1900 block of Cobbs Ford Road. They then left the store without paying for the lotions, sprays, and candles they concealed. Surveillance cameras showed they left the parking lot in a Black Camaro with an Auburn University license plate displaying the letters, GMM.

The merchandise taken added up to over $600.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as Symone Laquan Lott, 24, of Montgomery. Prattville police signed a Theft of Property warrant against Lott. They are now seeking the identity of the other woman.

Prattville police urge Lott to turn herself in as soon as possible. She is now wanted for Theft of Property and a Montgomery Grand Jury Indictment.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lott or the identity of the other woman, call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.