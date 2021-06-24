Typical Summertime Weather Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Depending on your location, Thursday might have started on an overcast or at least mostly cloudy note. Despite the rather widespread clouds, Thursday morning was virtually rain-free. However, isolated to scattered showers and storms are probable for the afternoon. Otherwise, we could experience a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day, and rain-free locations could warm into the low 90s. However, with the humidity in play, heat index temperatures could range between the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Showers and storms likely fizzle away quickly after sunset, with a partly cloudy, warm, and humid night after that.

Friday and the upcoming weekend feature a lower chance for rain, but definitely not zero. In fact, the weekend looks very typical for summer, with afternoon highs in the low 90s, a mix of sun and clouds, and isolated afternoon showers or storms each day. Lows fall into the low 70s each night.

The weather pattern doesn’t change early next week, with no discernible fronts heading our direction. The rain chance remains on the isolated side next Monday and Tuesday, but could become scattered Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. expect daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s each day. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.