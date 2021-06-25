2021 River Region Healthy Living Expo

by Jerome Jones

The 2021 River Region Healthy Living Expo, sponsored by Alabama News Network was a success.

Nearly 30 vendors were on hand to give people the health and wellness advice to help improve their health and wellbeing.

Doctors, pharmacist, physical therapist, and holistic professionals provided information to attendees.

This years expo was outdoors, between H&M and the old Gap store at the Shoppes at Eastchase.

The free River Region Healthy Living Expo is an annual event.