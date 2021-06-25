Alabama Doctor’s License Revoked Amid Voyeurism Accusations

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama health regulators have permanently revoked the medical license of a Birmingham-area doctor arrested last year for voyeurism. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission announced the disciplinary move Thursday against Paul D. Roller, who was arrested in July 2020 on two counts of aggravated criminal surveillance for “allegedly observing or attempting to observe one or more women in their homes without their consent.” Roller specialized in geriatric medicine. Roller has denied the allegations but agreed to the revocation and to never seek reinstatement of his license to practice in Alabama.

