City of Montgomery Hosts Pride Month Unity Vigil Outside of City Hall

by Ja Nai Wright

Mayor Steven Reed along with the City of Montgomery hosted the pride month vigil to honor those whose lives were taken because of their gender identity. The vigil was a way to honor those who have lost their lives due to their identity. It was also a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that resides in Montgomery.

“Well people need to know that it is a huge problem in our country and across the world. This, I guess this past month there have been at least 29 people that we know of who are transgender or gender non-conforming who have been murdered simply for being who they are.” Meta Ellis

Mayor reed officially proclaimed the month of June to be pride month and announced that his plans to introduce a non-discrimination ordinance in the next city council meeting.

The event shed an even larger light on how people in the LGBTQ+ community are treated.

Some cannot even take out loans or apply for place to live without being discriminated against… and worst of all they fear for their lives, being targeted by others in the community for living in their truth.

“I came out two years ago, essentially a month after I came out, we had a transgender woman killed in Montgomery.” Kristin Dowling

Mayor Reed’s non-discrimination ordinance prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ+ in government, employment and housing. Also, it protects their basic civil rights in the city of Montgomery.