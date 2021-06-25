City of Montgomery Names New Interim Police Chief

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has a new interim police chief.

Mayor Steven Reed announced Friday morning that Major Ramona Harris will become the interim chief while the city continues to search for its permanent chief.

Major Harris has been with the department for 18 years and will serve until a permanent chief is named.

Mayor Reed said the new chief could come from within the department or be an outsider.

MPD Chief of Staff Zedrick Dean has been serving as acting chief after former police chief Ernest Finley resigned on June 8.