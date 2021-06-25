District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Perjury, Ethics Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama district attorney on Thursday pleaded guilty to perjury and an ethics charge following trial testimony in which a witness likened his office to a fraternity house. Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pleaded guilty to perjury in the first-degree and the use of his public office for personal gain. Hughes will be sentenced at a later date. The attorney general’s office said Hughes agreed to a three-year sentence which will be split to serve 10 months in jail. The court’s acceptance of his plea automatically caused his removal from office.

