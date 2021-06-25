Former Alabama Representative Will Dismukes Indicted on Theft of Property Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Circuit Courrt of Montgomery County has announced the indicted of former state representative Will Dismukes. The indictment is for theft of property in excess of $2,500. Dismukes faces 1st degree Theft of Property charges.

The indictment states Dismukes unlawfully took flooring, construction materials and other miscellaneous items from Weiss Comercial Flooring Inc.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced the charges against Dismukes in August 2020.

To see full indictment.