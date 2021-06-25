Montgomery Police Make Arrests in Two Separate Murder Investigations

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has made two arrest in two separate murder investigations. Channy James, 22, and Xzavier Johnson, 30, both of Montgomery face murder charges.

Showimage 73

Channy James

Showimage 74

Xzavier Johnson

James, identified as the the suspect in the shooting death of Joseph McLean, 26, of Montgomery. They took him into custody on Friday, June 25. Police identified Johnson as the suspect in the the shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31, of Montgomery. Police also took him into custody on Friday, June 25.

They both have a $150,000 bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

 

Categories: Crime, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts