Rain Free Friday, But The Weekend Could Feature Rain

by Riley Blackwell

REST OF TODAY: An absolutely gorgeous Friday has presented itself today, with most places hovering in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with dew points relatively low across the area. We are not seeing much in the way of rain or storms this afternoon, but that will change heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND: Temperatures for your weekend will be still in the upper 80s, with some places potentially in the 90s. As the winds shifts out of the South, an increase in moisture area wide could result in some pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon hours, and a similar story could be on tap for Sunday.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will steadily increase headed into the work week, with temperatures slightly below average throughout the week. However, headed towards next weekend, some tropical mischief could pose a threat to us as a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa is currently sitting at a 20% chance of development over the next several days. Regardless of development, showers and storms associated with this wave could impact your 4th of July weekend. We will continue to monitor the situation in the upcoming days.