Rinse and Repeat Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW DAY, SAME FORECAST: Hot and humid conditions highlight our forecast for the foreseeable future. Today we will continue the chance for some isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, as afternoon highs climb into the low 90s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The weather pattern doesn’t change much as we head into weekend and through much of next week. The days will be partly sunny, while nights will be mostly fair. Highs will range from the mid and upper 80s to the mid-90s across the state. Also each day, daytime heating will lead to building instability, which will fuel daily storms that will pop-up across the Alabama landscape. These are completely randomly in placement, and the greatest coverage of activity will come from 2PM-10PM each afternoon and evening. Due to the high moisture levels, we can’t rule out a shower or two in the morning hours.

It is also possible as few storms could be strong at times, and a rouge warning or two could be needed for gusty winds. Also, summertime convection produces tremendous amounts of lightning and torrential downpours which can cause their own issues.

IN THE TROPICS: A strong tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic off the African coast is producing a broad and disorganized area of showers and a few thunderstorms. As the system moves west-northwestward into the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, conditions appear at best only marginally conducive for development due to relatively cool ocean temperatures. However, some development of this system is still possible by early next week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan