Routine Summertime Weekend Weather

by Ben Lang

It was a hot but less humid Friday across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures peaked in the upper 80s to low 90s, but dew point temperatures were in the mid 60s rather than the low 70s of Thursday. As a result, there wasn’t much of a heat index factor during the afternoon. The drier air really suppressed any and all shower and thunderstorm potential Friday, with a virtually rain-free afternoon. Plan on that to continue this evening, while the sky remains mostly clear through the night. Temperatures cool into the mid 80s by 7PM, followed by upper 70s at 9PM and mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle near 70°.

Saturday and Sunday feature more routine summer weather. Expect a bit more humidity each day, which likely lends itself to isolated to almost scattered shower and thunderstorm activity each afternoon. Afternoon highs peak in the low 90s each day. The nights trend rain free and partly cloudy, with lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances look quite low early next week. Monday may feature the lowest chance for rain over the next eight, with only stray afternoon showers or storms. The rain chance looks a bit higher Tuesday, but still relatively isolated in terms of daytime shower and storm coverage. Wednesday and Thursday feature scattered daytime showers and storms. Models hint that a front at least approaches Alabama late next week, which could increase our chance for rain. Otherwise, next week features typical heat and humidity, with highs in the low 90s early in the week, followed by upper 80s late in the week.