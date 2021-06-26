MCSO Holds 18th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo

by Carrington Cole

Summer is all about having fun in the sun.

Local children in Montgomery were given the opportunity to be in a fishing rodeo Saturday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held their 18th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo.

The rodeo was held for local youth around Montgomery county to enjoy their Saturday morning fishing.

Children younger than 17 were able to learn how to fish with volunteers and even keep the fish they caught.

Each kid was gifted a fishing pole and tackle box courtesy of ZEBCO.

The Montgomery Boys and Girls Club even brought in 3 vans full of children for this event.

Many of the volunteers were from the Sheriff’s department and the non-profit organization ‘Young Men on a Mission.’

Parents were also invited to come participate with their kids to make the event for for everyone.