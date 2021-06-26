A Beautiful Start To The Weekend, But Rain Chances Still Linger

by Riley Blackwell

Throughout the afternoon, a chance for a stray shower or storm is possible, with some clearing expected in the overnight hours. Expect lows in the low 70s, with some places potentially seeing the upper 60s. Sunday will feature an almost a similar day like Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 90 and a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening hours. Not much is happening weather wise currently, but chances for rain will start to increase mid-week, with the temperatures lowering just a bit before climbing slightly closer to the holiday weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has once again upgraded Invest 95L to a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, but analysis shows that the Invest area will be traveling through higher levels of shear, as well as cooler ocean temperatures. A combination of these factors would result in an even lesser chance of development.