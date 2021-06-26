Federal Freeze on Evictions to End July 31; How Is Alabama Affected?

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal freeze on evictions is slated to end July 31. That has raised concerns that thousands of Alabama residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has set aside more than $263 million to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses.

But extensive federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need.

Alabama has long had one of the country’s more open rental housing markets. Vacancy rates were about 16% before the pandemic, far above the 7% national average. But numbers suggest rents are increasing.

