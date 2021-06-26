Group of Teenagers in Orange Beach Accused of Pouring Alcohol on Nesting Sea Turtle

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police in Orange Beach say a group of teenagers was arrested after pouring alcohol on a nesting sea turtle.

News outlets report that Orange Beach police said the incident happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a call that juveniles were harassing a sea turtle on the beach.

Police said they found a group of teenagers near the nesting sea turtle and discovered that they had poured alcohol on the turtle.

Officers made several arrests for underage possession of alcohol. Police said the investigation into harassment of protected wildlife has been turned over to federal officials.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)