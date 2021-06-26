Pike Road Community Holds Parade for 5-Year-Old Boy with Cancer

by Carrington Cole

A Pike Road neighborhood held a parade for their 5-year-old neighbor who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Kaiden King was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and will be facing 3 long years of chemotheraphy.

Kaiden was having a tough time with the chemo and his mom, Angie Love, felt completely alone.

Love decided to reach out to her neighbors and they quickly came to her aid.

Kaiden’s parade is just one of the many things his neighbors did for him and his family.

Several homes in the Woodland Creek subdivision have red ribbons tied on their mailboxes to show support for Kaiden.

The parade was held by all of his neighbors Saturday afternoon, including some local police and firefighters.

Kaiden is expected to make a full recovery after completing chemotherapy.