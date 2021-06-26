Snow at Pikes Peak, Hours Before International Hill Climb

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Snow at Pikes Peak – June 26, 2021 – Photo from 94.3 KILO/Bahakel Sports

While temperatures are around 90 degrees in Montgomery, the weather conditions at Pikes Peak in Colorado are much different as drivers prepare for The Broadmoor International Pikes Peak Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo.

Snow has fallen at Pikes Peak, where temperatures are around freezing. The elevation is more than 14,000 feet at the summit, which is the finish line for the drivers. There is the possibility of more snow.

Alabama News Network and Bahakel Sports, a division of our parent company, have complete pre-race coverage for you on our Pikes Peak web page. You will find stories on the racers, the race lineup for all 60 drivers and special features on Colorado Springs, which is close to the race site.

You can see the race Sunday at 8 a.m. CDT on our website, mobile app and Facebook page. Make sure to catch Pikes Peak Live, Powered by Mobil 1, throughout the day.