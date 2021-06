Two-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Pool in Opp

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opp police say a two-year-old boy has drowned in a swimming pool.

Police say a 911 came in around 10:05 a.m. of a child falling into a pool at a home on West Stewart Avenue. The child was reported to be unresponsive.

Opp police, fire and Haynes Ambulance were all dispatched to the scene. The boy was taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the drowning appears to be an accident.