Rain And Stormy For Sunday, But Monday Looks Clear

by Riley Blackwell

For the rest of the day, expect rain and summer storms for the next several hours. Some of these storms could pack a punch, with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning being the main threats. As the hours progress, these storms will start to dissipate, leaving us partly cloudy for the night. On Monday, a partly cloudy start will give way to sunshine throughout the day, with a minimal rain chance. However, those rain chances tick up on Tuesday, as summer showers are expected to pop up throughout the day. A similar day is expected for Wednesday, with a partly cloudy start and rain chances in the afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined a new area in the Atlantic near Bermuda with a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days, and are forecasting this area to track towards the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. Invest 95L still holds a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, with the new cone of uncertainty starting to curl northwards towards Bermuda as it nears Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.