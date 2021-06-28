Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon Announces Retirement, Won’t Seek Re-Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) on Monday released the following statement regarding Speaker Mac McCutcheon’s announcement that he will not seek another term in the Alabama Legislature.

Ledbetter’s statement reads:

“Mac McCutcheon returned stability to the Speaker’s Office following a period of intense controversy and scrutiny, and he led the House with both fairness and an overriding sense of integrity.

Combining a firm hand with a kind heart, he worked to ensure that the voices of all members – regardless of rank or party affiliation – were given the opportunity to be heard. He also insisted that the legislative process always be allowed to work as it was intended.

Alabama has made great strides in education, economic development, protecting the unborn, and other areas under Speaker McCutcheon’s watch, and I am certain even more accomplishments await during the 16 months left in his tenure.

History will judge that Mac McCutcheon served his state and its citizens both well and faithfully, which is the greatest legacy a public servant can leave behind.”