City of Montgomery Announces Independence Day Plans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed and the City of Montgomery’s Department of Cultural Affairs will host the Montgomery Independence Day Celebration on the Riverfront on Friday, July 2 from 6-9 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park Amphitheater.

Sponsored by Wind Creek Montgomery and Bama Bud, the FREE event will celebrate our nation with a fireworks spectacular and musical extravaganza featuring performances that range from Broadway to Beale Street and from battlefields to campgrounds.

Emcees for the evening include Celebrity D.J. & Entertainer Mr. Rick Joyner of Atlanta and “Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl” Ms. Jessie Lynn. Alabama State University’s BFA Dance Program and the Montgomery Ballet will also take the stage to dazzle attendees. The popular “Bama Bud” beer garden returns this year along with 10 unique food trucks for patrons to enjoy. The splash pad will be open and the City will set up bounce houses and various activities for youth to enjoy.

The night will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza over the Alabama River. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

More information is available at https://www.montgomeryal.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8345/190?curm=7&cury=2021.