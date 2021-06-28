Governor Ivey Cuts Ribbon on New Pier in Camden

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sunday, Governor Ivey returned to her hometown of Camden where she was given the honor of cutting the ribbon to a new pier at Roland Cooper State Park.

Roland Cooper Park is a place for fishing, kayaking, picnicking, hiking and mountain biking in Wilcox County. The park is now welcoming visitors to use its new boat dock.

“Camden has and always will have a special place in my heart,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I’m just grateful to all of you and a lot of other folks who have made me who I am today.”

The project has been in the works for three years, following the reopening of the park in 2016.

The new pier cost almost $270,000 and was funded through a partnership between the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Department of Environmental Management, and the Federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

It will allow more boaters to access the park and enjoy the Alabama River. Its also the parks first handicap accessible dock.

From fishing, to hunting, bird watching and boating, outdoor recreation is a $14 billion industry in Alabama.

“Behind everyone of those are businesses, jobs, and people that rely on that for their income and quality of life in Alabama,” Christopher Blankenship Commissioner of Conservation said. “I know the governor understands that and sees that. I appreciate her investment in outdoor recreation through projects like this.”

Governor Ivey said her administration is committed to strengthening and expanding outdoor recreation in the state.

“Certainly this development will have an impact on the states economy as more boaters fishers and families will be attracted here to Roland State Park,” Ivey said.

Earlier this year Governor Ivey announced her support for an $80 million bond issue to fund renovations at state parks.

While in Wilcox County, Governor Ivey also attended the weigh-in of the Alabama Bass Trail Fishing Tournament.