Hot & Humid With Daily PM Showers/Storms

by Shane Butler



A hot and humid weather pattern is in play across the area this week. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs each day. Moisture will be streaming in on an southeasterly wind flow. This will fuel those afternoon showers and storms through most of the work week. Remnants of T.S. Danny will track to our east and not be a real threat to our area. We expect our rain and storm chances to increase with the approach of a frontal boundary this weekend. The boundary enters the state Friday and pushes southward throughout the weekend. Periods of rain and storms are likely each day. Temps will have to come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. We expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.