Less Rain Monday, But Increasing Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday started on a sunny note after Sunday’s showers and storms. However, clouds increased through midday, though there weren’t any showers and storms up to that point. While we could see stray to isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon, more locations stay dry rather than get wet. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and hot day with highs in the low 90s. With the humidity in play, the heat index could range from the mid to upper 90s much of the afternoon. While most of the today’s few showers and storms fizzle away during the evening or overnight, isolated showers remain possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s.

It appears a few showers could dot the radar Tuesday morning. The influence of some of tropical depression four’s tropical moisture may be the reason. While that storm could become a tropical storm prior to landfall along the South Carolina coast Monday evening, it weakens rapidly once onshore. However, the remnant circulation could be close enough to our area Tuesday to increase our chance for rain. Still, expect a scattered coverage of storms at best during the afternoon. Most of that rain tapers off Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday feature a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms. Expect highs near 90° each day, with higher afternoon heat index values. It appears the chance for rain increases over the holiday weekend. That’s due to the approach of a front, though it appears unlikely the front does much to alter the heat and humidity. The front likely stalls near our area over the weekend, keeping the rain chance slightly higher through Sunday. The higher coverage of rain may result in high temperatures only in the mid to upper 80s. However, overnight lows still only settle around 70°.